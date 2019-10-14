The Joplin Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire Saturday night in the basement garage of a downtown loft apartment building.
Firefighters responded to a 10:45 p.m. report of fire alarms activated at the Ford Apartments, 228 S. Joplin Ave., and discovered a van parked in the basement garage with a fire in its engine compartment. Smoke from the fire had activated the building’s sprinkler system, which kept the fire from spreading prior to the arrival of firefighters, according to the firefighters.
The building’s fire alarm system alerted occupants to the danger, and the building was evacuated without any reported injuries. Fire crews ventilated the building and tested for carbon monoxide in the aftermath before allowing occupants back inside.
