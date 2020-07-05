A Noel resident was injured about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a car-motorcycle accident on Highway 90 east of Highway 43 in Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Darin L. Largent, 53, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
According to the patrol, an eastbound minivan driven by Edwin R. Lopez Perez, 43, of Noel, slowed for emergency vehicles, pulled to the right and then was hit from behind by the Largent motorcycle.
