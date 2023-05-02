A 29-year-old man from Noel was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 2:45 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles northeast of Southwest City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Judah R. Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene by the McDonald County coroner. The driver of the vehicle that collided with Hendricks' motorcycle, Hallie M. Hoffman, 27, of Grove, Oklahoma, was taken by ambulance to Grove Integris Hospital with minor injuries.
Hendricks was riding a southbound motorcycle that collided with Hoffman's northbound car when she failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
• A Miami, Oklahoma, man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 66 at Central City Road, a half-mile west of Joplin, the state patrol said.
Aiden L. Russell, 18, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Russell was riding a westbound motorcycle that collided with a northbound car driven by Brian J. Dunn, 26, of Carl Junction, when Dunn failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
