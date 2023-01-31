A 31-year-old man from Noel has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a Jasper County child sexual abuse case.
Jeremy L.W. Robertson pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of first-degree child endangerment in a plea deal capping the prison time he might be assessed at no more than five years. The agreement also promises that the prosecutor's office will not oppose a sentence to the state's sexual offender assessment unit with a court review after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Robertson originally faced the more serious offenses of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and first-degree child molestation. The charges were filed in February 2022 after an investigation by Duenweg police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol of a complaint lodged by the mother of a 7-year-old girl.
The girl disclosed during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that Robertson, who was residing in Carthage at the time, had been sexually abusing her and telling her not to tell her mother, a probable-cause affidavit alleged. In a separate interview, a sibling of the girl confirmed having witnessed the abuse by the defendant, according to the affidavit.
Judge Gayle Crane delayed acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and set Robertson's sentencing hearing for April 10.
