A 31-year-old man from Noel waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he sexually abused a Jasper County girl when he was residing in Carthage.
Jeremy L. Robertson waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of statutory sodomy with a child less than 12 years old and first-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 11.
The abuse came to light when the mother of a 7-year-old girl contacted Duenweg police in September 2021 regarding possible sexual abuse of her daughter and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was brought into the case.
The girl disclosed in an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that Robertson had been sexually abusing her and telling her not to tell her mother or anyone else, according to a probable-cause affidavit. In a separate interview, a sibling of the girl confirmed having witnessed the abuse of her by Robertson.
