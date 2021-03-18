A man from Noel waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial in a Joplin street robbery case.
Siid M. Mohamed, 25, waived the hearing on charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and second-degree assault pertaining to an incident Nov. 29 near St. Louis Avenue and East 18th Street.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a 20-year-old Joplin man who owed Mohamed money went to that location to meet him and co-defendant Kameron D. McCain, 18, of Joplin, and slid into the back seat of their vehicle.
As he got in, Mohamed pulled out a handgun and demanded all the money he had on him, which proved to be $1,000, and all the contents of his wallet. Mohamed then began beating the victim with the handgun as he tried to open the door and escape. The affidavit states that McCain drove the vehicle in short bursts both forward and back in an effort to keep him from getting away.
The victim, whose name has not been released by police out of a concern for his safety, fell out the door onto the street as his assailants drove off with his money, according to the affidavit.
McCain has not yet had a preliminary hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.