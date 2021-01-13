PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County prosecutor's office Wednesday dismissed a sexual abuse charge that a Noel man has been facing, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.
Dudley Robonei, 28, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. The charge instead was dismissed when the victim did not show up to testify against the defendant for a third time.
Robonei was accused of sexually abusing a woman Sept. 23 in Noel.
