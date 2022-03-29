A 30-year-old man from Noel died in a single-vehicle crash at 7:35 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 90, about 2 miles east of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Pedro E. Maldonado-Carrillo was pronounced dead at the scene by the McDonald County coroner.
Maldonado-Carrillo was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• Two children from Anderson were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3 p.m. Monday on Brooklyn Road, a mile north of Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
The two boys, ages 8 and 5, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
They were passengers in a northbound vehicle that traveled across a yard and struck a tree, the patrol said. It remained unknown Tuesday who was driving the vehicle, according to the patrol's preliminary report.
• Four people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday on Northwest First Lane, 3 miles north of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Hannah M. Garren, 20, of Sheldon, and three passengers were taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injures. Two of the passengers were children, a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl, whose names were not released. The third passenger was identified as William R. Howard, 25, of Nevada.
Their northbound car ran off the road and overturned when Garren lost control of the vehicle on the gravel roadway, the patrol said.
