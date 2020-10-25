A 15-year-old Noel boy was killed in a utility vehicle wreck about 2 p.m. Saturday on private property at a Noel address in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The boy was a passenger on the vehicle operated by another 15-year-old juvenile from Noel. The driver and a 16-year-old Anderson resident were taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries. The body was taken to Ozark Funeral Home at Anderson.
The accident occurred, the patrol reported, when the driver attempted a sharp turn at high speed in a field, and the vehicle overturned.
• A Wheaton resident was injured in a three-vehicle crash about 11 a.m. Friday on Highway 37 at Butterfield in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Julie Hang, 32, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
The collision occurred, according to the patrol, when the eastbound Hang vehicle failed to yield and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Gilberto Rivera-Deanda, 38, of Cassville. The Rivera-Deanda vehicle then spun into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Teresa L. Harris, 50, of Cassville, according to the patrol.
• Two Joplin residents were injured in a single-vehilce accident about 3 a.m. Friday on Interstate 49, about a mile north of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dakota D. Kimbrough, 21, driver of the vehilce, and Mariah A. Putnam, 21, were taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, with the northbound vehicle ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
