Joplin police are investigating a break-in early Monday morning at the Best Buy store at 3117 E. Turkey Creek Blvd.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers responding to a 3:25 a.m. alarm at the store found the front door of the business pried open but were unable to locate any suspects.
Numerous electronic items were taken in the burglary, according to Jimenez. He said a dollar figure on the stolen merchandise was not yet available by late Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the crime is being asked to contact Detective Dustin Moyer at 417-623-3131, extension 1-636.
Jimenez said police also were investigating a burglary at a second business farther north on Range Line Road. But details of that crime were not yet available.
