A 43-year-old nurse conducting coronavirus testing at the General Mills plant in Joplin reported having been sexually assaulted by a male employee whom she recently agreed to meet in a vehicle in the parking lot of the factory.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the woman told police that the man became too forceful with her and would not stop when she changed her mind about having sex with him.
Davis said the report remained under investigation on Tuesday without an arrest having been made.
