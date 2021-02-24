An autopsy has been scheduled in an investigation of the death of a 60-year-old man who was found deceased at the scene of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Joplin.
The Joplin Fire Department responded at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call reporting a fire at 223 S. Galena Ave., where the body of Neal E. Fiscus was discovered inside the burning residence.
Joplin police are investigating the death, with an autopsy scheduled to be conducted on Friday.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said firefighters were able to confine the fire, for the most part, to the room of origin, a bedroom where Fiscus' body was found. There was some damage to adjacent rooms, but the bedroom sustained severe damage, Furgerson said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fiscus is believed to have lived alone at the address and there were no other known occupants at the time of the fire, Furgerson said.
