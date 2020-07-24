The occupant of an apartment on the southwest side of Joplin nabbed a juvenile trying to break into his home early Thursday morning and turned the boy over to police.
Cpl. Ben Cooper, with the Joplin Police Department, said the 14-year-old boy was caught about 4:40 a.m. trying to climb through a second-floor window into an apartment in the 2900 block of S. McClelland Blvd.
The occupant collared him and held him for police, who turned the youth over to juvenile authorities, Cooper said.
