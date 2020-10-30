The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team reported Friday that its agents had served four search warrants the past three days in Southwest Missouri.
The team served a search warrant Wednesday night at a residence on Pleasant Ridge Drive in Pineville, seizing an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and arresting one suspect.
The Newton County Sheriff's Department's special weapons and tactics team joined ODET investigators in serving another search warrant Thursday at an address on Fir Street in Granby, where meth was located and a woman arrested. Her three children were placed in protective custody, according to an ODET news release.
A search warrant served Thursday at an address on Ruark Street in Anderson led to seizure of more methamphetamine and the arrest of a man. Carthage police assisted ODET members in serving the fourth warrant Friday at a residence on Glenstone Street, where more meth was seized and a woman arrested on suspicion of distribution of the drug.
