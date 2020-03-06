CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team seized 65 grams of methamphetamine when they served a search warrant Thursday at a residence in Carthage and arrested two suspects on drug-dealing charges.
ODET members served the warrant at a residence in the 700 block of East Second Street with the assistance of Carthage police.
Taken into custody on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute were two suspects, aged 26 and 31. Charges against both suspects remained pending Friday morning. The drug enforcement team said in a news release that a hold also has been placed on one of the suspects for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
