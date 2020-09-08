A Joplin man was stopped and arrested when an off-duty police officer reported seeing him in possession of a 4-wheeler that the officer suspected of being one reported stolen in Newton County.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the off-duty officer called in Monday afternoon to report seeing a truck towing a trailer with a 4-wheeler on it on Range Line Road in Joplin. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 1300 block of North Range Line Road and ultimately arrested Marcus J. Kyle, 27, on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen 4-wheeler.
Kyle was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property.
