A Joplin police investigator conducting surveillance early Thursday morning on the city's southeast side arrested a suspect in alleged possession of 29 grams of methamphetamine.
According to Capt. Nick Jimenez, the officer made contact with a man and woman standing between vehicles after observing some suspicious activity involving them. While the officer was speaking with them, the man allegedly threw something under a vehicle, Jimenez said. The officer recovered the object, which proved to be about 29 grams of meth, he said.
David L. Taylor, 43, of Joplin, was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
