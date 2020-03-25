A Joplin police officer responding to a business alarm early Friday morning stopped and arrested one of three suspects he spotted fleeing from the scene of a burglary in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
Cpl. Ben Cooper said John C. Callarman, 47, of Joplin, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary. Cooper said Callarman was one of three suspects the officer saw running from the break-in at an outdoor shed.
The case remained under investigation with two other suspects still being sought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.