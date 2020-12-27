COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma authorities are investigating a one-vehicle crash early Saturday near Commerce in which the driver of the vehicle was killed.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic, was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries but was not identified by the Oklahoma State Highway Patrol pending identification. The body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Tulsa.
The accident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on County Road 565 at County Road 30, 2 miles north of Commerce in Ottawa County.
The patrol said the accident is under investigation.
The patrol was assisted by members of the Quapaw Nation Marshals Service, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Commerce Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.