MIAMI, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Steve Bashore filed a bill this week that would add accessory to murder in the first or second degrees to the list of crimes that would require an offender to serve 85% of a prison sentenced before being eligible for consideration for parole.
The bill also prohibits those convicted of those crimes from earning any kind of credit that could reduce the sentence to below 85% of the sentence imposed.
Bashore said House Bill 2946, the first bill placed on the list for consideration for the next Oklahoma legislative session in 2024, is named Lauria’s and Ashley’s Law after Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, both 16, who were presumed kidnapped and killed in 1999.
Bashore said his bill was in response to the early release of Ronnie Busick, the only person convicted of any crime related to the killing of Freeman, Bible and Freeman’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, who were found Dec. 31, 1999, in their mobile home in Craig County after it was burned to the ground.
The bodies of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were never recovered, and Busick, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020, was released from prison May 19 after 2 1/2 years in prison.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Busick was credited with three years of time served in a county jail and early release days earned for good behavior while incarcerated, leading to his release date of May 19. He is on supervised probation for one year.
“It’s unfortunate because this guy was earning early release credits for personal hygiene and keeping his cell clean,” Bashore said. “We’re talking 30-34 days at a time, a month. He earned credits and got a better sentence because he was going to lead investigators to where Lauria and Ashley, where their remains are. Of course they didn’t find them. This guy got an easy sentence, and that’s what drives me nuts too. He was eligible for 25 years, and the prosecutor only asked for 10. Then he got five years, and now he’s out.”
Lisa Bible Broadrick, a cousin of Lauria Bible, on Tuesday said this bill won’t help her family, but it could help other families in the future.
“We’ve been 23 years with continuously bad things happening to our family and no one helping us, and if we don’t do something to help look out for the next family, then we’re sitting here watching it happen to someone else,” Broadrick said. “That’s basically what it boils down to. There’s nothing anyone’s ever done to help our situation, but if we can help someone else’s situation then at some point that gives us a little bit of vindication, I guess.”
Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s mother, whose vigil has kept the case in the public’s eye for more than two decades, said Bashore and other lawmakers have helped the family when they tried to reverse Busick’s early release, but there was nothing that could be done because of the sentencing laws in place now.
“They were trying to get this bill through before the last legislative session ended, but it didn’t happen, so he’s contacted us and said. 'We are diligently still working on this to get it the right wording,'” Lorene Bible said. “Some of the legislators that’s in our area have just really stepped up and said, 'What can we do?' Bashore took the lead on it, but when it comes time to pass it through, there’s enough of them to support it.”
Bible on Tuesday said she would never have consented to allow the acceptance of Busick’s plea deal if she had known that 10 years would turn into 2 1/2 years.
“When we come up with the deal and it was all explained to us, had I known that Busick was going to get out so soon I would have just said let’s take our chances with the jury trial,” she said. “Let’s see what happens with that because you’re going to put this man before 12 people and they’re going to know he was there. He may not know where the girls are at, but he was there when Danny and Kathy were shot and killed and the girls were in the house that was set on fire. He said he didn’t personally do it, but he was there and he did nothing, so he’s just as guilty.”
Lorene Bible said her vigil continues until her daughter’s remains are brought home.
“You hope every day that whatever you’re doing that you can find your child,” she said. “Every day, what can I do, what can I do, who can I talk to, what can they do to get that someone to come forward.”
Bashore said the bill will comes before the Legislature early in the 2024 legislative session.
He credited the effort by Lorene Bible and Lisa Broadrick to bring about a change in the state law. "I’m just the intermediary trying to get this through the system to where this won’t happen to anyone else," Bashore said. "I’m just glad they let me help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.