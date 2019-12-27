COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man is facing human trafficking and kidnapping charges following his arrest in Cherokee County late in the week.
Gary Ballard, 29, was being held Friday in the Cherokee County Jail on suspicion of aggravated human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping, according to Sheriff David Groves. His bond has been set at $200,000.
Sheriff's investigators said they learned Thursday that a 23-year-old woman who had been reported missing from Coweta, Oklahoma, on Dec. 6 may have been in Southeast Kansas. They located the woman at an area club, where she said she had been driven by the suspect.
The victim also allegedly told investigators that the suspect physically beat her, forced her to dance for money and prevented her from leaving or contacting her family, the sheriff's office said.
