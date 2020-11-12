JAY, Okla. (AP) — A Northeast Oklahoma man accused of filming a woman's death after injecting her with methamphetamine has died in custody, authorities said.
Brian Edward Anderson, 51, of Disney, was taken to a hospital in Grove, where he died early Wednesday, authorities said. He was being held at the Delaware County Jail.
Jail staff had called paramedics to say he was suffering a medical episode, and he was taken to the hospital.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation of his death. The state Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died, the Tulsa World reported.
Anderson was facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Melissa Vermillion, 41, for allegedly injecting her with meth and recording her death.
His wife, Allie Beth Anderson, 43, is also charged with first-degree murder in Vermillion's death.
Authorities believe Vermillion was injected to prevent her from testifying about the Andersons' alleged criminal activity, according to an arrest affidavit. Allie Anderson remains in custody in Delaware County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.