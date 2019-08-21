An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm eight months ago in Joplin and received a suspended sentence.
Trever E. Shankles, 28, of Afton, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to the felony offense in a plea agreement calling for a five-year suspended sentence. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and granted Shankles the suspended sentence with five years of supervised probation and a requirement that he complete a court program in Ottawa County, Oklahoma.
The charge stemmed from an arrest Dec. 8, 2018, at the Walmart store on West Seventh Street in Joplin. Police were called to the store when the defendant allegedly left the store without paying for some knife sets he had taken out of their packaging and placed in his coat pocket, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The vehicle he was in was towed by police and an inventory conducted in which a loaded handgun was found. Shankles had been convicted in 2015 of a felony drug offense in Oklahoma and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.