NEOSHO, Mo. — An Oklahoma man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he held his girlfriend against her will in a Joplin motel room while making suicidal threats and menacing her with a knife.
Karl R. Malinowski, 30, of Osage, Oklahoma, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 18.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girlfriend went to Malinowski's room at the motel on Nov. 18 because he had been sending her suicidal text messages. When she got there, he locked the door and placed a chair in front of the door to keep her from leaving, according to the affidavit.
He then allegedly took out a pocketknife and put the blade to her throat and began yelling at her to just kill him. He told her she was not going to leave the room without promising to spend Thanksgiving with him. She slipped into the room's bathroom to try to get away from him, and he kicked the door down and shoved her into the bathtub, according to the affidavit.
She told police that it took her about half an hour to get away from him and leave the room. But he followed her out to her friend's truck outside the motel and slashed a tire of the truck with the knife, according to the affidavit.
