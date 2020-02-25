NEOSHO, Mo. — An Oklahoma man accused of holding his girlfriend against her will in a Joplin motel room and menacing her with a knife pleaded guilty Monday to a felony weapon offense and was sentenced to one year in jail.
Karl R. Malinowski, 30, of Osage, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court in Neosho to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing a related kidnapping charge. Malinowski's plea deal required that he serve one year in jail, and Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea agreement and sentenced the defendant to the agreed-upon term.
The conviction stems from an incident Nov. 18, 2018, at a motel in Joplin where his girlfriend went to see him after he had been sending her suicidal text messages, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. When she got there, he locked the door and placed a chair in front of the door to keep her from leaving.
The affidavit states that Malinowski then took out a pocketknife and put the blade to her throat while yelling at her to just kill him. He told her that she was not going to be able to leave the room without promising to spend Thanksgiving with him. In an effort to escape, she slipped into the motel room's bathroom, but he kicked the door in and shoved her into the bathtub, according to the affidavit.
She told police that it took her about half an hour to get away from him and leave the room, and even then he followed her out to her friend's truck outside and slashed a tire of the truck with the knife.
