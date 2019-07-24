A Jasper County judge sentenced an Oklahoma man this week to five years in prison in an attempted carjacking three years ago in Joplin.
Circuit Judge David Mouton assessed 36-year-old Timothy R. Lunsford, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the prison term on a conviction for second-degree robbery at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court and ordered that the sentence be served in the state's long-term drug treatment program.
Lunsford pleaded guilty to the charge April 2, 2018, in a plea agreement dismissing a related felony count of resisting arrest and capping the prison time he might receive at 10 years. His sentencing was delayed for more than a year by a continuance granted so he could complete a local drug and alcohol treatment program, and by the defendant's failure to appear at sentencing hearings in October and November.
The defendant initially faced a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with an attempt April 24, 2016, to commandeer the vehicle of Matthew Stanley in the 500 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Lunsford walked up to Stanley's car, knocked on the window and asked for a ride. Stanley told him he was in the middle of carrying out a job and could not give him a ride. Lunsford then claimed to have a gun and demanded Stanley's keys.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, a police officer arrived on the scene at that point, and Lunsford turned and started toward the officer in an aggressive manner before stopping and putting his hands in the air. But the affidavit alleges that he subsequently would not obey the officer's command to get down on the ground and the officer wound up having to use his stun gun to subdue and arrest him.
