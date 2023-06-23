A 43-year-old defendant following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court was ordered to stand trial on a felony domestic assault charge.
Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Caleb W. Hacker, of Wilson, Oklahoma, to stand trial on a count of first-degree domestic assault. His initial appearance in a trial division was set for July 12.
Jogli Gonzalez testified at the hearing that she had known Hacker for about six months before he moved into her residence in Carthage and had been there about two months when the assault took place May 5.
She said a member of her church called her wanting to know if she had been to church that day, and when her phone conversation ended, Hacker began demanding to know with whom she had been talking as if he suspected her of cheating on him.
She said he pulled her hair, threw her down on the bed and tried to choke her with a chain he was wearing around his neck.
"He told me if I didn't tell the truth, he was going to keep hurting me," she told the court.
After briefly calming down, he began accusing her once more, took her phone from her so she could not call for help, and hit and kicked her repeatedly until she finally lost consciousness, she said. It wasn't until the following day that she was able to leave the house and go to the Carthage police station to report the assault, she said.
