NEOSHO, Mo. — A 39-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl in 2018 in Newton County.
Jess B. Reece, of Afton, Oklahoma, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of statutory sodomy of a child under 12 years old. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set Reece's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 12.
The charge was filed in March 2021 after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a 13-year-old girl disclosed during an interview in November 2020 at the Children's Center in Joplin that Reece began touching her inappropriately when she was 11 years old.
