LAMAR, Mo. — A Barton County judge has ordered a 24-year-old defendant to stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted an underage girl in Lamar.
Judge James Nichols decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Brenden M. Loveall, of Watts, Oklahoma, to stand trial on a single count of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sodomy. The judge set Loveall's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 12.
Loveall was charged after a Lamar Police Department investigation of contact the defendant had with the victim on Feb. 6.
