A report of a vehicle break-in Saturday morning in Joplin led to a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle and the stop and arrest of the fleeing suspect in Oklahoma.
Joplin police Cpl. Ben Cooper said a man who broke into a vehicle on Monroe Avenue ran off when confronted by the vehicle's owner and stole a different car moments later in the 100 block of North Winfield Avenue. Joplin police briefly pursued the stolen Toyota Camry before the suspect eventually was stopped by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Cooper said charges of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest were being sought on William B. Vincent, 28, of Joplin.
