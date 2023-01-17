A 17-year-old girl has reported being sexually assaulted at a Joplin motel by a truck driver who gave her a ride to Missouri from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The girl told police that her assailant picked her up in Tulsa and gave her a ride to Joplin, where they checked into a room at a motel. She reported Friday night that he sexually assaulted her there.

The girl was taken to the Children's Center in Joplin for a sexual assault forensic exam, according to police Capt. William Davis. The report remained under investigation Tuesday.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.