A Jasper County judge meted out a prison term to a 41-year-old woman from Oklahoma when she pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge from an arrest last year in Webb City.
Circuit Judge David Mouton assessed Pamela L. Allen, of Lindsay, Oklahoma, a seven-year term on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon. Allen picked up both counts after an arrest Sept. 14 for allegedly leaving the Walmart store in Webb City without paying for some items she had taken.
During her arrest, a loaded .22-caliber pistol purportedly was found in her purse, along with 24 hydrocodone and acetaminophen pills and some methamphetamine, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
