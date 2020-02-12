An Oklahoma woman was killed and two other people injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 4 miles north of Tiff City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Rolla J. Rigsby, 71, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene by the McDonald County coroner.
A passenger in Rigsby's vehicle, Matthew S. Sawdey, 30, of Wyandotte, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. The other driver, Kara E. Skehen, 25, of Seneca, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Rigsby's westbound vehicle turned into the path of Skehen's northbound vehicle, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday on Route U, 2 miles northeast of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Faren J. Miller, 50, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Miller was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the right side of the road before returning to the roadway and overturning, the patrol said.
