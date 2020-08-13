An Oklahoma woman, sentenced in July to 10 years in prison in connection with a 2017 robbery in Joplin, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a second armed robbery charge she picked up in April in Joplin.
Alyssa M. Guevara, 32, of Bernice, Oklahoma, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree robbery and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge Joe Hensley. The judge set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 31.
Guevara is accused of robbing a man April 22 at an apartment in the 200 block of South Byers Avenue while free on bond and awaiting sentencing in the 2017 case.
A probable-cause affidavit states that she spent the night with the victim, Josh Lohff, at a Joplin motel before having him pick up a male friend of hers the next day and driving them to the apartment on Byers Avenue. Once inside the apartment, the other man put a gun to Lohff's head while Guevara allegedly stole his cellphone and wallet containing credit cards and $200.
The defendant pleaded guilty in January to armed robbery of a woman outside the Walmart store at 1501 S. Range Line Road. In that case, she was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up next to to the woman in the parking lot, and Guevara got out, pointed a pistol at the victim and took her purse containing cellphone, credit cards, personal identification and about $1,800.
