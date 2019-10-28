COLUMBUS, Kan. — One man was arrested late last week by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office during a two-day offender compliance operation, according to a statement from the sheriff.
Matthew Bauer, 54, of Columbus, was taken to the Cherokee County Jail after being arrested during the compliance checks of Friday and Saturday, during which a team of sheriff’s deputies and investigators went to the homes of registered offenders to ensure that their addresses and information is current and accurate, Sheriff David Groves said in a news release.
Groves said that 109 sex, drug or violent offenders are required by law to register with his office on a regular basis.
According to the sheriff, additional arrest warrants are being sought on five others suspected of violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act: Douglas Olds, 50; Steven Beaty, 41; Dylan Boyd, 23; Jonathan Blalock, 26; and Jeremy Stuart, 37.
