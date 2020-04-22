A Joplin Police Department special weapons and tactics team responded Wednesday afternoon to the 200 block of South Byers Avenue following a report of an armed mugging a few blocks northwest of downtown Joplin.
Police reported that a suspect had been taken into custody. The identities of the suspect and victim were being withheld pending further investigation.
The mugging was reported to have taken place shortly before 12:45 p.m. near A Street and Moffet Avenue. Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said in a news release that the victim reported being robbed of his possessions at gunpoint.
