PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg police arrested one person Tuesday and are searching for a second person in connection to a possible kidnapping and alleged sexual assault.
Police said in a statement that a person reported being held against her will for several hours early Tuesday morning and being sexually assaulted.
Later in the day, authorities arrested a 24-year-old Pittsburg man. Abdul Wali Shoatz is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond on charges of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated intimidation of a victim.
Police said a warrant also has been issued for a 25-year-old Pittsburg man.
Anyone with information about the case or the men involved may call the department and remain anonymous at 620-231-1700 or the tip line at 620-231-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.