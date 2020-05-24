A Paola, Kansas, man was killed in a four-wheeler crash at 4:25 p.m. Saturday on private property at Rush Creek Ranch, 8 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Albert W. Gunn, 59, was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas.
The patrol said Gunn's vehicle was traveling over rough terrain when it hit a rock and overturned.
• A Wyandotte, Oklahoma, woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 49, a mile west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the highway patrol.
Marilyn D. Gatewood, 78, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said the southbound vehicle driven by James P. Gatewood, 79, also of Wyandotte, hit a deer in the road.
• A Mount Vernon woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:20 p.m. Saturday on Route K, 4 miles north of Aurora in Lawrence County, the patrol reported.
Kristy D. Sivils, 40, was taken by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield with minor injuries.
The patrol said Sivils' northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Steven J. Sater, 59, of Ozark.
• A Stillwell, Kansas, man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 12:20 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 90, approximately 15 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, the highway patrol reported.
Brian C. Rutherford, 39, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista with minor injuries.
The patrol said Rutherford's eastbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, hit a ditch and overturned.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3 a.m. Saturday on Route W, a mile east of Wheaton in Barry County, the highway patrol reported.
Austin E. Fletcher, 20, of Pierce City, and Taylor S. Whittington, 18, of Monett, were taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Cassville with minor injuries.
The patrol said Fletcher's eastbound vehicle ran off the road, went through a fence and overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.