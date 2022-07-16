One person died and two others were injured following an early-morning crash Saturday in Joplin.
Police said they were called alongside fire and emergency personnel shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to Riverside Drive near Grand Falls, they said in a news release. They found a single vehicle had crashed.
Two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital and were listed in serious and stable condition, police said. A third person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
None of the three was identified on Saturday, pending notification of next of kin, police said.
The crash is being investigated by the Joplin Police Department's Major Crash Team.
