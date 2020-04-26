A Willard woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:18 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 39, 5 miles north of Shell Knob in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brianna L. Sproul, 29, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Aurora with minor injuries.
The patrol said a northbound vehicle driven by Scott T. Flamling, 28, of Aurora, crossed the centerline and struck the southbound Sproul vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.