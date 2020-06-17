A resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 2:22 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles north of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Odani A. Roblero-Morales, age unavailable, was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. by an assistant coroner. The vehicle's other passenger, Justimiano Bravo, 24, and driver, Mario L. Roldan-Gomez, 27, both of Siloam Springs, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Roldan-Gomez's westbound vehicle pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Darrell R. Arnold, 59, of Gentry, Arkansas.
• A resident of Sulphur Springs, Arkansas, was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 59, a mile south of Noel in McDonald County, the highway patrol reported.
Hannah M. Fox, 25, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers with minor injuries.
The patrol said Fox's southbound vehicle ran off the road, hit a pole and overturned.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on Route C, about 7 miles east of Avilla in Jasper County, the state patrol reported.
David M. Miller, 48, was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
The patrol said Miller was driving a dump truck that ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned before coming to a stop in an upright position.
• A Welch, Oklahoma, man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday on Greenwood Drive, a mile west of Joplin in Newton County, according to the patrol.
Daniel L. Deatherage, 34, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Deatherage's eastbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
