An Arkansas man was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 10:15 p.m. Monday on White Oak Road, 10 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A passenger, Bobby L. Coffman, 40, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene by the McDonald County coroner. The driver, Adam C. Parham, 32, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injures, the patrol said.
Their southbound vehicle ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Lamar man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 37 at Golden City in Barton County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Jason R. Stahl, 49, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Stahl's southbound vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Jerry L. Rowell, 50, of Lamar, when Rowell backed into the path of Stahl's car, the patrol said.
