A Southeast Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash at 1:05 p.m. Thursday on Route H, 5 miles west of Jasper in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Deborah L. Thompson, 66, of Weir, Kansas, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark R. Thompson, 63, also of Weir.
According to the patrol, the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting both occupants. Deborah Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene by Jasper County Deputy Coroner Richard Rector. Her body was taken to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mark Thompson was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield and listed in serious condition, the patrol said.
• A Utah man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on River Road, 2 miles east of Redings Mill in Newton County, the patrol said.
Grace J. Bentz, 27, of Salt Lake City, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said the westbound motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, went into a ditch and overturned.
• A Texas woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at Kansas Highway 7 and West 600 Avenue in Crawford County, Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
Michelle Lynn Bell Blisard, 50, of Seymour, Texas, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jack Dale Blisard, 52, also of Seymour, suffered apparent minor injuries. She was transported to Girard (Kansas) Medical Center.
Ashley Nicole Battle, 31, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, driver of a van, was not injured.
The patrol said the eastbound Battle van failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the northbound Blisard vehicle.
• A Lamar woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:39 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Missouri Highway 43 and Fountain Road in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Amy J. Nix, 52, driver of a van, suffered minor injuries. She did not seek immediate medical treatment at the scene.
The patrol said the driver of the other vehicle, Jason A. Leggett, 22, of Carl Junction, was not injured.
The patrol said the southbound Leggett vehicle and the westbound Nix vehicle collided in the intersection.
