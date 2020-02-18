A Branson man was killed and two other people injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 96, about 2 miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Richard B. Guthrie, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner.
A passenger in Guthrie's vehicle, Linda S. Guthrie, 71, also of Branson, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries. The other driver, Benjamin J. Powell, 30, of Springfield, was taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
Powell was driving an eastbound pickup truck that crossed the centerline and struck the Guthries' westbound vehicle head-on, the patrol said.
• Four people from Springfield were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday at the junction of Missouri Highway 96 and Missouri Highway 97, about 6 miles west of Miller in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Douglas D. Derry, 34, and two of his passengers, a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, were taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries. A fourth person in the vehicle, Amanda R. Cartwright, 34, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries,
Their eastbound vehicle overturned when a southbound vehicle driven by Edward T. Hughes, 46, of St. Louis, pulled into their path, the patrol said.
