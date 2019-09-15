A Granby man was killed when he was struck by a motorcycle Saturday night in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on Raccoon Road, about a mile east of Granby, the patrol said.
The patrol said a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Trey J. Millikin, 20, of Granby, lost control and struck Kenneth D. Arehart, 42, a pedestrian. Arehart was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m., the patrol reported.
• Two people from Cassville were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:27 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile east of Eagle Rock in Barry County, the patrol reported.
Janelle L. Carter, 34, and Kynadee R. Carter, 7, were taken by private vehicle to a Mercy Hospital clinic in Cassville with minor injuries.
The patrol said a westbound AMC Javelin driven by an unknown individual attempted to pass a westbound vehicle driven by Nathan G. Carter, 34, of Cassville, and struck the Carter vehicle from behind. The Javelin rolled into a ditch, and the driver fled on foot, the patrol said.
• A Noel man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 59, 3 miles north of Noel in McDonald County, the patrol reported.
Gary A. Cook, 49, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Cook's southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
