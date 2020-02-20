A woman was killed and two children seriously injured when their car was struck by a train at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday on Washington Avenue in the Barry County town of Purdy, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Fransisca Perez Salas, 59, of Purdy, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Lawrence County deputy coroner, the state patrol said.
The patrol said two of Perez Salas' grandchildren — a 3-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl — were flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
Their eastbound car was struck by a southbound Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad locomotive when Perez Salas failed to stop at the crossing and yield the right of way to the train, according to the patrol.
• A 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:09 a.m. Thursday on Route MM, about 2 miles west of Exeter in Barry County, the state patrol said.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville.
The teen from Washburn was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and into a ditch, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.