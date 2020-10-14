A Kansas woman was killed and two Missouri residents seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 39 at Jenkins in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Shirley L. Bell, 59, of Anthony, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barry County coroner, the state patrol said. Her body was taken to the Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.
A 14-year-old boy from Aurora, who was a passenger in the car driven by Bell, and the other driver, Jereme D. Fenley, 35, of Shell Knob, were flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield. The name of the boy was not released by the patrol due to his status as a juvenile.
The patrol said Bell's southbound Lincoln Zephyr was struck head-on by Fenley's northbound Ford Taurus when Fenley crossed the centerline.
