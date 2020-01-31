The Jasper County prosecutor's office on Thursday dismissed one of two felony assault cases that a rural Carthage man has pending in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Stefan D. Hukill, 21, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action stemming from a shooting incident Oct. 27 at his residence on County Road 155. The prosecutor's office said the charge was being dismissed instead because of the unwillingness of the victim to pursue the matter any further in court.
Hukill was accused of shooting Kyle Maxwell in the leg during an altercation. A probable-cause affidavit states that Hukill ordered Maxwell off his property and Maxwell was walking toward his truck when Hukill shot him just below his right knee.
The defendant remains charged with counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in another shooting incident Oct. 9, 2018, on Reinmiller Road near Joplin.
Hukill was ordered to stand trial on those charges following a preliminary hearing March 7 at which Justin Hatfield testified that his ex-girlfriend came to his residence in a truck driven by Hukill and carrying four other occupants and followed by two other vehicles with three occupants each.
Hatfield said he assumed they were there looking to get a car that belonged to the ex-girlfriend's mother and had been left with him by the ex-girlfriend when they broke up about a year previously. Hatfield told the court that he stepped outside to meet the group as they pulled into his place, and several of them got out of their vehicles and approached him displaying handguns.
He said Hukill stepped up and hit him in the face with a pistol, and the rest of them all ran to their vehicles and fled. Hatfield told the court that he chased after them in his car, hoping to get the license plate number of the truck Hukill was driving. He said occupants of two of the vehicles fired shots at him as he chased them, and a round struck one of his tires.
