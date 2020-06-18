A Joplin woman waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on two of three counts she was facing from incidents Aug. 16 in Joplin.
I'dalis K. Ford, 23, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of third-degree assault and driving while intoxicated. A third count of first-degree assault was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. The date of Ford's initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been set by late Thursday afternoon.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Ford was accused of assaulting another woman — who was the victim of a 2017 burglary — in an effort to keep her from pursuing charges. The document contains no other details of the alleged assault.
The affidavit also alleged that Ford tried to run over a second woman with a vehicle on the same date and was driving with a blood alcohol content in excess of the legal limit at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.