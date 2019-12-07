LAMAR, Mo. — One of two defendants accused of setting several fires in Liberal pleaded guilty this week to five counts of arson and five counts of burglary and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Nathan L. Jones, 27, of Liberal, pleaded guilty as charged Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court with respect to five of six fires set in August and September in Liberal. His plea agreement with the Barton County prosecutor's office dismissed charges with respect to one of the fires.
Circuit Judge David Munton accepted Jones' change of pleas and sentenced him to concurrent terms of seven years on each of the 10 convictions.
The buildings torched included the old middle school of the Liberal R-2 School District, an old bus barn belonging to the school district, three vacant houses and a shed in the backyard of a fourth residence.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Jones admitted setting the fires with Thomas J. Ingram, 24, of Liberal. Ingram is facing the same charges as Jones was in the six fires and also faces four additional counts of arson with respect to fires allegedly set in June and July at addresses in Liberal. His cases remain pending with the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.